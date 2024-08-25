The monkeypox story is complete and utter bullshit, notes David Martin, PhD. The vaccine causes immune problems which causes skin lesions, which they are claiming is a "new outbreak", but this is nonsense. “There is NO monkeypox outbreak… [The following is reworded.] The skin lesions they are seeing are CAUSED BY immune problems CAUSED by the COVID-19 vaccines. These skin lesions are nothing more than a SIDE EFFECT of the COVID-19 vaccines. People in power are creating a FALSE NARRATIVE — “a cover story” — to try and coverup the fact that this is a result of the vaccines, and instead they are claiming it is a NEW OUTBREAK, a NEW DISEASE, when it is NOT. The monkeypox story is COMPLETE BULLSHIT!

David Martin, PhD was interviewed by Alex Newman of "The New American" and posted on 23 Aug 2024.

The full 23-minute interview is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JolwXF2a1GDh/

