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Silent War Ep. 6118: NIH Backtracks: Fauci Lied. Jan 6th Falls Apart. Trump TRUTH SOCIAL
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51 views • October 22, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
The NIH Admits Funding Gain-Of-Function COVID Experiments; Gives EcoHealth Five Days To Report Data
750 GE Federal Contract Workers Walk Out in Protest Against Vaccine Mandates in Ohio
AG Garland’s Wife Connected to Voting Machine Vendor ES&S
New Capitol Video Contradicts Justice Department, Media Narrative on January 6
President Donald Trump launching new social media platform, TRUTH Social
Supermarket Owner Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up "Tremendously"
White House has Plans To "Quickly" Vaccinate 28 Million Children Age 5-11
All of this, and more.
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The NIH Admits Funding Gain-Of-Function COVID Experiments; Gives EcoHealth Five Days To Report Data
750 GE Federal Contract Workers Walk Out in Protest Against Vaccine Mandates in Ohio
AG Garland’s Wife Connected to Voting Machine Vendor ES&S
New Capitol Video Contradicts Justice Department, Media Narrative on January 6
President Donald Trump launching new social media platform, TRUTH Social
Supermarket Owner Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up "Tremendously"
White House has Plans To "Quickly" Vaccinate 28 Million Children Age 5-11
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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