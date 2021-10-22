Silent War Ep. 6118: NIH Backtracks: Fauci Lied. Jan 6th Falls Apart. Trump TRUTH SOCIAL

In this episode of The Silent War-The NIH Admits Funding Gain-Of-Function COVID Experiments; Gives EcoHealth Five Days To Report Data750 GE Federal Contract Workers Walk Out in Protest Against Vaccine Mandates in OhioAG Garland’s Wife Connected to Voting Machine Vendor ES&SNew Capitol Video Contradicts Justice Department, Media Narrative on January 6President Donald Trump launching new social media platform, TRUTH SocialSupermarket Owner Warns: Food Prices Will Go Up "Tremendously"White House has Plans To "Quickly" Vaccinate 28 Million Children Age 5-11All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat