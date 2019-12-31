© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America, (America did not listen)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • December 31, 2019
A man escaped from the Soviet union and risked his life to warn Americans of the 1980's. Americans turned a deaf ear and now we today are realizing the horror our parents and grandparents are leaving us as inheritance, the hell they ignored. We can not afford to be as nonchalant as we are at the time of Jacobs troubles now.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.