🔥Iran LEGO ‘Still here’ - toon savages paper tiger US sanctions installed in 1979

We are going to shoot at the heart of history...

Wait for the new music video 🎶 🆔 @explosivemedia

(Cynthia.. Above message prior from them. Here it is:)

🔥 ‘Still here’: Iranian Lego toon savages paper tiger US sanctions

💥 “Sanctions on sanctions, we're still in the play 46 years, same energy, same scene,” the music video highlights, making fun of the ineffectiveness of the US "Maximum Pressure" installed back in 1979.

💬 “Funny how the sanctions came … zero results,” the song goes on, ending on a note of defiance - “We're still breathing. Still here.”