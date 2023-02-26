THE UNITED STATES OF SODOM AND GOMORRAH (POEM)

America the once beautiful has become a cesspool of sin and wickedness. According to biblical prophecy it will be destroyed.

Rev 18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

Revelation18:3 For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies.

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya.

Blessings and shalawam.



