US Congressman Warning - 'Unelected Elitists' [Including Obama Running the Country]

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Republican Congressman Ralph Norman declared Wednesday that everyone knows Joe Biden isn’t in charge of anything, and that in reality there is a secretive cabal of elitists that are running America.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gop-rep-a-cabal-of-unelected-elitists-including-obama-is-in-control-of-america/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/wef-report-explores-online-interventions-including-content-removal-warning-labels-to-protect-kids/