Contraception's link with Abortion - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.123 wFr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Jan 18, 2024





Many people do not realize the connection between contraception and abortion, nor do they understand Church teaching as so many Catholics unfortunately use birth control. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he delves into the Marian archives for a video to understand anew why the Church teaches what she does about these very important topics. Then hear the amazing story of St. Clare's Home in South Carolina, where mothers facing an unexpected pregnancy or who feel there's no alternative to abortion find help and hope.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 123: Contraception's link with Abortion





