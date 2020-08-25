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Waking Up To The Truth 2020
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15 views • August 25, 2020
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It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
Covid response is unfounded and not based on the science.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Folkvangr by Alexander Nakarada/Valens by Broken Elegance
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative, LockDowns, Covid19, Masks
It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
Covid response is unfounded and not based on the science.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
Folkvangr by Alexander Nakarada/Valens by Broken Elegance
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative, LockDowns, Covid19, Masks
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