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Gavin Newsom explains his Thanksgiving rules for California (PARODY)
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42 views • November 01, 2020
Gavin Newsom explains his Thanksgiving rules for California (PARODY) Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/5c9b138e-c131-4118-babc-f3c09ea8d75c
California governor Gavin Newsom explains his new rules for Thanksgiving in California. Published on Oct 27, 2020
California governor Gavin Newsom explains his new rules for Thanksgiving in California. Published on Oct 27, 2020
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