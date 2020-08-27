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This Couldn't Possibly Happen. Could it?
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17 views • August 27, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains that it has been known for over 50 years that it is possible to control human behaviour with an external transmitter and a receiver inside the body. He investigates the present possibilities.
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