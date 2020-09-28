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Tucker Carlson September 28, 2020
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43 views • September 29, 2020
Jim Garrison: “Justice is not so blind that it pursues the most powerful forces in the country. Nor is the press so committed to truth that it wants the burden of knowledge of what is happening. America has become a nation controlled by men who seek ever-increasing power. Justice is whatever they want to happen. Truth is whatever they announce has occurred.” ~ Heritage of Stone p. 32
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