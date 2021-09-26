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New Zealand Ex Police Officer Message To Serving Officers Speaks Out
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552 views • September 26, 2021
Description from Learn Something New Today
An ex New Zealand police officer has a message to those still serving under this tyranny. An important message about knowing whats right from wrong and being able to live with the choices which are being made for a sake of a wage packet. What is happening in the world will effect everyone and soon those doing the enforcing will be forced upon or push out and replaced by artificial intelligence.
An ex New Zealand police officer has a message to those still serving under this tyranny. An important message about knowing whats right from wrong and being able to live with the choices which are being made for a sake of a wage packet. What is happening in the world will effect everyone and soon those doing the enforcing will be forced upon or push out and replaced by artificial intelligence.
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