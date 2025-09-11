BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stew Peters’s The Truth About 9/11 Video
17 views • 22 hours ago

The Elites destroyed the Twin Towers with THERMITE!

Expert architect Richard Gage joins to detail the cover-ups and inside dealings surrounding 9/11.


Testimonies say they experienced explosions BEFORE the tower's collapse, and the media hid it all!


***IMPORTANT CONTENT***

Original Video - https://tinyurl.com/3ruur27b

Richard’s Blog - https://richardgage911.org

Stew’s Channel - https://www.rumble.com/StewPeters

Main Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.com

Secondary Activism Website - http://www.JesusSavesHumanity.org

Activism Post Backup #1 - https://tinyurl.com/mrxptcs4

Activism Post Backup #2 - https://tinyurl.com/2r4u8j5f

OpenVAERS Data - https://tinyurl.com/bd369aw7

videostew petersthe truth about 911
