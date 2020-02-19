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CORONAVIRUS NOW PROVEN TO BE A BIO-WARFARE WEAPON - UNDENIABLE SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE OF CHINESE AND U.S. GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT - FEBRUARY 19 2020
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179 views • February 19, 2020
CORONAVIRUS NOW PROVEN TO BE A BIO-WARFARE WEAPON - UNDENIABLE SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE OF CHINESE AND U.S. GOVERNMENT INVOLVEMENT - FEBRUARY 19 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on february 19 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the smoking gun linking the weaponized Wuhan virus to the U.S.
Support the InfoWar and get prepared, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on february 19 2020
Dr. Francis Boyle joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the smoking gun linking the weaponized Wuhan virus to the U.S.
Support the InfoWar and get prepared, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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