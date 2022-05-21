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LIFE BOAT
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51 views • May 21, 2022
A life boat can be a life saver. How does that relate to our daily lives? The winds of change challenge us in many ways, finding our way back to GOD is important in these ever changing and turbulent times. Take a beat, and before you answer or respond to a loved one, be sure to walk with GOD in love. Measure what you say with love for that individual and heal them as GOD will heal you through your response to trials and tribulations. Together - GOD heals us all!
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