Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apparently some of these cows🐂were vaccinated💉and some were not - can you tell the difference
266 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


June 9, 2023


It is my understanding that some of these cows were vaccinated and some have not been. If you look in the background you can see a herd that looks like they are grazing. Then there are the dead an dying cattle everywhere. Just like the humans huh?


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TDMFpbFdLf9S

Keywords
vaxxedunvaxxedcowsvaccinatedjabshotcovidjim crenshaw

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket