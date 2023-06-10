Apparently some of these cows🐂were vaccinated💉and some were not - can you tell the difference

Jim Crenshaw





June 9, 2023





It is my understanding that some of these cows were vaccinated and some have not been. If you look in the background you can see a herd that looks like they are grazing. Then there are the dead an dying cattle everywhere. Just like the humans huh?





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/TDMFpbFdLf9S