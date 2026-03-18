Phalanx Of Spartan Shields: Clay Martin-War Fighters Close Ranks In Defense Of Joe Kent (LANGUAGE WARNING)

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Clay Martin eviscerates the ziotards that are attacking War Hero Joe Kent-https://x.com/wayofftheres/status/2034252408310898858 Ziotard plan to militarily "take" straight of hormuz-https://x.com/WeTheBrandon/status/2033974028885529037 Sumo deadlift/squats build fitness safely-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UKRwMxjPbQ&t=69s "Come Out Ye Black and Tans"-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j_nuOyxMrMQ "My Little Armalite"-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehukpdse8_w It feels like ITS GETTING CLOSE. BE READY. PREPS, FITNESS, TRAINING. Guns for SHTF-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LofvmfU4yC8 Easter Rising?-https://counter-currents.com/2026/03/easter-rising-2-0/