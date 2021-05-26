Recapping 2020. Dale Holmes on sovereignty. What to expect in 21. Huge awakening expected. Fiat/QFS

The Aussies on the shared frontline of waking up the masses. It is up to us. It is our time. This is why we came.

We collectively share our thoughts around 2020, our experiences around 21-12-2020 the light and dark forces. Fractaling. The bigger picture.

4th Dimensional timeline changes.

Dale shares his more spiritual thoughts on the universe.

John discusses the financial system going forward.

Jo shares some of her prophecies

Madeleine shares the experiences the group she led went through on 21-12-2020 and the UFO's that appeared.

We are all in this together. Stay in the light.

SAY NO to Corruption. Continue to claim your sovereignty.

MUCH LOVE FROM US ALL.



Facebook - JoJo Spark.