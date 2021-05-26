© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recapping 2020. Dale Holmes on sovereignty. What to expect in 21. Huge awakening expected. Fiat/QFS
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • May 26, 2021
The Aussies on the shared frontline of waking up the masses. It is up to us. It is our time. This is why we came.
We collectively share our thoughts around 2020, our experiences around 21-12-2020 the light and dark forces. Fractaling. The bigger picture.
4th Dimensional timeline changes.
Dale shares his more spiritual thoughts on the universe.
John discusses the financial system going forward.
Jo shares some of her prophecies
Madeleine shares the experiences the group she led went through on 21-12-2020 and the UFO's that appeared.
We are all in this together. Stay in the light.
SAY NO to Corruption. Continue to claim your sovereignty.
MUCH LOVE FROM US ALL.
Facebook - JoJo Spark.
We collectively share our thoughts around 2020, our experiences around 21-12-2020 the light and dark forces. Fractaling. The bigger picture.
4th Dimensional timeline changes.
Dale shares his more spiritual thoughts on the universe.
John discusses the financial system going forward.
Jo shares some of her prophecies
Madeleine shares the experiences the group she led went through on 21-12-2020 and the UFO's that appeared.
We are all in this together. Stay in the light.
SAY NO to Corruption. Continue to claim your sovereignty.
MUCH LOVE FROM US ALL.
Facebook - JoJo Spark.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.