Miles Guo: According to our fellow fighters from mainland China, the CCP has long been prepared to let the Lao Baixing suffer from starvation

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4/9/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: According to our fellow fighters from mainland China, the CCP has long been prepared to let the Lao Baixing suffer from starvation, with the purposes being making the Chinese people “more grateful to the CCP” and shifting the blame for social inequality and disasters to the rich people so that the CCP can rob their assets and eliminate them