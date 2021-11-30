X22 Report B 11. 29. 21.

Ep. 2639b - Trump Challenges The Media On Election Fraud, Big Tech, Fake News Are Being ExposedHave Backup Energy Anywhere:Get 25% OFF Using Promo Code BLACKFRIDAYThe [DS] is struggling, they are losing every single narrative, this will only get worse as time goes on. @jack decided to call it quits or he was removed and now the new CEO is ready to take it the next level, the big tech companies are about to be exposed.Maxwell trial is in full swing behind closed doors and the judge ordered no audio or video. Smollette case is happening at the same time. The [DS] is using omicron to push their agenda and to use it as their cover story for the great reset. Election fraud is now seen in multiple states and Trump is now challenging the media or anybody to debate him on the issue.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.