BIDEN DISPELS CONSPIRACY ABOUT SECRET LABS. "THEY AREN'T SECRET!!?"

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By saying the supposed "secret" biolabs in Ukraine, sponsored by the US and developing biological weapons, is not fuel for the conspiracy and Q anon crowd because.. they weren't secret?!?! WTF?
Biden making money on biolabs: https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/03/how-much-did-the-bidens-make-in-the-ukraine-biolabs/
The first coverup: https://www.yahoo.com/news/fringe-ideas-going-mainstream-us-050101780.html
The continuing cover-up: https://www.yahoo.com/news/russias-bioweapon-conspiracy-theory-finds-050542532.html
The admissions: