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Special Solari Report - Reset in Ukraine with Karel van Wolferen and Catherine Austin Fitts.
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208 views • May 10, 2022
Special Solari Report - Reset in Ukraine with Karel van Wolferen and Catherine Austin Fitts.
https://rumble.com/v146oan-special-solari-report-reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-and-catherin.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is 1 of 4 excerpts from the special Solari report, please see the link below for the full version or watch 3 more shorter selected highlights from two great thinkers.
Original Source:-
https://rumble.com/vxjl9b-reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-special-solari-report.html
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics. Last week I visited Karel for a wide ranging discussion on his views about events in the Ukraine and how they relate to the push for central control globally.
Join & sharehttps://t.me/solarireport twitter: @solari_theGAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com
==================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Solari Report, WHO Will Fail, Germany Committing Suicide
https://rumble.com/v146oan-special-solari-report-reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-and-catherin.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is 1 of 4 excerpts from the special Solari report, please see the link below for the full version or watch 3 more shorter selected highlights from two great thinkers.
Original Source:-
https://rumble.com/vxjl9b-reset-in-ukraine-with-karel-van-wolferen-special-solari-report.html
“There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli
By Catherine Austin Fitts
Karel van Wolfren is an author, journalist, professor, publisher and one of the most respected voices in the Netherlands on geopolitics. Last week I visited Karel for a wide ranging discussion on his views about events in the Ukraine and how they relate to the push for central control globally.
Join & sharehttps://t.me/solarireport twitter: @solari_theGAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Subscribe on Solari
https://shop.solari.com
==================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Solari Report, WHO Will Fail, Germany Committing Suicide
Keywords
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