© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • April 15, 2022
Butterflies To Eagles presents "Breaking Out Of Your Cocoon."
A two hour introductory workshop to the three part series of workshops that will assist you on your personal journey of awakening. Awakening to all that you are, always were and always will be. Meet more of your Soul Family and have fun together as we explore Ancient Metaphysics, Toltec, a touch of Quantum Physics as well as integrate a number of other tools the Facilitator has studied in depth since 1980.
Other links you may find helpful below.
A visual description of awakening - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UUIqc4yW8Q
Akashic Records and The Power Of Now - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExH_omMYtYY
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
A two hour introductory workshop to the three part series of workshops that will assist you on your personal journey of awakening. Awakening to all that you are, always were and always will be. Meet more of your Soul Family and have fun together as we explore Ancient Metaphysics, Toltec, a touch of Quantum Physics as well as integrate a number of other tools the Facilitator has studied in depth since 1980.
Other links you may find helpful below.
A visual description of awakening - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UUIqc4yW8Q
Akashic Records and The Power Of Now - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ExH_omMYtYY
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&;list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "The Twisted Light Worker."
Please take time to like, share, and join my channels today.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.