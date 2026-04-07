Iranian Sources New details on the failed US Isfahan operation

"The American special forces fell into a trap set by Iran's armed forces."

New details emerging on the failed Isfahan operation. Iranian sources now confirm this was not a pilot rescue mission. It was a raid on a nuclear facility.

Zero hour was set at the White House under Trump's direct supervision. The landing site — an abandoned airstrip — was chosen specifically for its proximity to an Isfahan nuclear site. Generals who warned against the operation were fired days before it launched.

Iran let the first C-130 land and the commandos disembark — then sprang the trap when the second aircraft approached. Little Bird helicopters never got airborne. US jets bombed their own equipment to prevent capture. Personnel fled so fast they left their ID documents behind.

Iranian sources call it worse than Tabas 1980 and the fallout will affect Trump's political future for years.

Adding:

King Fahd Causeway, connecting Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has been closed.

Reason is unknown, some reports say due to missile threats.

(Here's the reason causeway is closed).

⚠️IRGC: "Urgent Security Warning

We hereby inform residents, expatriates, and anyone intending to pass through the bridges mentioned in the picture within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain that these areas will be classified as closed military zones starting from 23:00 Tehran time this evening until further notice."

The five targets named by IRGC are:

🇮🇱 Israel:

🔸 Railway Bridge 431 — Rishon LeZion

🔸 Yarkon Railway Bridge — Tel Aviv

🇦🇪UAE:

🔸 Sheikh Zayed Bridge — Abu Dhabi

🇸🇦KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia):

🔸 King Fahd Causeway

🔸 Riyadh-Jeddah land corridor

Adding:

Brent Crude reached an all time level: $144.42 a barrel.