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Little gods Heresy From TBN Please DON'T BELIEVE IT! From Prophecy 23 YAHUSHUA SAYS "You have lied to them and told them even they are a god" More in Description (mirrored)
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91 views • March 08, 2022
this is a mirrored video
YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing lunatics the Copeland's and Crouch's in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen
Don't Believe this false doctrine and heresy about people being little gods and messiahs.
YAHUSHUA (called JESUS in Greek) STERNLY WARNS about this here below
here in YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 23
"One last time "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" You have abused MY sheep and MY lambs you wicked, evil shepherds, wolves in sheep's clothing and wolves in a sheep's mask. You have beaten them unmercifully. You have made them think you are a god to be worshipped and adored and only you can hear from ME. You have lied to them and told them even they are a god, they are a little messiah. You twist MY scriptures and lead them astray. The spirit of the pastor is the spirit of the church. You evil shepherds, you take MY holy tithes and offerings and you make the people think it is to go for redecorating or a new building and you line your pockets with their gold and you think they have no right to know what it is really going for. You have fleeced MY flock. You evil shepherds don't teach right from wrong."
YAHUSHUA also SAYS in Prophecy 92
"There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan."
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
***
For YAHS Prophetic Word Exposing these ruthless false preachers please check this video out below:
"EXPOSED Filthy Cruel Preachers Benny Hinn (does fake repentance) says "He's God!" Kenneth Copeland says YAH "GOD is the biggest failure!" YAHS Prophecy Series Part 2 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/b3f8fc0b-6219-4959-abe6-c3d74a5f3085
YAHUSHUA we YOUR children plead YOUR PRECIOUS SHED BLOOD OF PROTECTION over this video exposing lunatics the Copeland's and Crouch's in YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S NAME YOUR NAME amen
Don't Believe this false doctrine and heresy about people being little gods and messiahs.
YAHUSHUA (called JESUS in Greek) STERNLY WARNS about this here below
here in YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 23
"One last time "LET MY PEOPLE GO!" You have abused MY sheep and MY lambs you wicked, evil shepherds, wolves in sheep's clothing and wolves in a sheep's mask. You have beaten them unmercifully. You have made them think you are a god to be worshipped and adored and only you can hear from ME. You have lied to them and told them even they are a god, they are a little messiah. You twist MY scriptures and lead them astray. The spirit of the pastor is the spirit of the church. You evil shepherds, you take MY holy tithes and offerings and you make the people think it is to go for redecorating or a new building and you line your pockets with their gold and you think they have no right to know what it is really going for. You have fleeced MY flock. You evil shepherds don't teach right from wrong."
YAHUSHUA also SAYS in Prophecy 92
"There are Evangelists and Pastors in what you call Mega Churches, consisting of thousands of members. You will know the Evangelists and Pastors, both men and women, who compromise MY Holy Truths and steal MY glory. You will know the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps who live in mansions and are millionaires and look down upon the poor and middle class. Yet, it is the poor and middle class that has made the Evangelical Prosperity Pimps the millionaires they are today. You can call them the EPP’s, for they will be used as your enemies to introduce and lead people to the false Christ, the only begotten son of satan."
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
***
A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html
***
For YAHS Prophetic Word Exposing these ruthless false preachers please check this video out below:
"EXPOSED Filthy Cruel Preachers Benny Hinn (does fake repentance) says "He's God!" Kenneth Copeland says YAH "GOD is the biggest failure!" YAHS Prophecy Series Part 2 (mirrored)"
https://www.brighteon.com/b3f8fc0b-6219-4959-abe6-c3d74a5f3085
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