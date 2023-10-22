Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: 60/40 War
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

Don’t take a position re: Israel-Hamas conflict.

There’s good and bad on both.

This war is 60% show and 40% real.

Nasty stuff is going to happen.

Be prepared for the worst that could happen — and focus on what you can and must do in the next phase.

Evil will destroy itself.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | Aussie-USA Roundtable (21 October 2023)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fjkDELlELHAq/

