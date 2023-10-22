Riccardo Bosi: 60/40 War

Don’t take a position re: Israel-Hamas conflict.
There’s good and bad on both.
This war is 60% show and 40% real.
Nasty stuff is going to happen.
Be prepared for the worst that could happen — and focus on what you can and must do in the next phase.
Evil will destroy itself.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | Aussie-USA Roundtable (21 October 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.