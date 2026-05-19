MEN OF LAW Podcast 21 - Child Custody case

🔥 Episode 21! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with Krystal Jones, a Virginia mother fighting to regain custody of her six year old boy. Krystal, along with hundreds of other Virginia parents, have been battling with family courts and various local government agencies in cases where the parents believe their children were unjustly taken from their custody.





You’ll hear:

✅ Krystal tell the story of how and why the Juvenile Domestic Relations Court gave custody of her son to his father and why she's disputing that decision

✅ The story of how multiple police officers testified in court that she is a good mother

✅ How Krystal plans to use US Supreme Court decisions that bolster her rights as a parent and the rights of all parents in the US





Here's an article in the Winchester Gazette: https://www.thewinchestergazette.com/articles/news/for-second-time-parents-confront-winchester-officials-over-cps-dss-failures/









Here's the video of 200 parents confronting the Winchester City Council on April 8, 2025: https://winchesterva.new.swagit.com/videos/339482









Here is where parents can file a complaint with the Office of the Children's Ombudsman for the Commonwealth of Virginia: https://www.oco.virginia.gov/complaints/









Here's a link to an app where people can find information on their local family court judges: https://judge-y.com









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🎬 MEN OF LAW, the movie, is coming soon—a gripping story about a former cop’s mission to rescue his kidnaped daughter. Until then, the podcast brings real-world insight to light.





movie trailer https://youtu.be/ni_4qGfrctk





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