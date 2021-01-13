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WHERE WE ARE AT NOW? Pt. 8 - The Spineless Right
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0 view • January 13, 2021
Why are Christians and conservatives so spineless and weak? There is no courage and no tenacity, nor risk. This is why the left always seems to win. Get out there and show some courage friends! Speak the truth! Stand for liberty!
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