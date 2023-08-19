Create New Account
[Aug 5, 2022] Triple Truth S02E02 | Triple Flat Smack Special
ODD TV
[Aug 5, 2022] Flat Earth Conversation with a man who thinks he's stuck to the side of a spinning ball and his number one proof is satellites, which he's never seen before.
Sean, Dave, & O.D.D chat with a Globe Earth proponent who claims he has researched FE for a generous amount of time whilst speaking with other flat earthers, but always coming away with "Absolutely Zero Evidence to believe the earth is flat".

