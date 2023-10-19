Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Paying Taxes And Spiritual Welfare

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - CMCSMEN.NET

October 22nd Twenty-Ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time





Matthew 22:15-21: Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.





"Knowing their malice, Jesus said, "Why are you testing me, you hypocrites? Show me the coin that pays the census tax." Then they handed him the Roman coin. He said to them, "Whose image is this and whose inscription?" They replied, "Caesar's." At that He said to them, "Then repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God" (Mt 22:18-21)."









In Matthew 22:15-21, Jesus gives His opinion on what the ideal society should be like. According to Jesus, the ideal society should have a government which will direct the actions of the individual members in the best interests of the group as a whole. This is in line with the natural law which states that man should live in society in order to achieve his ultimate goals - his spiritual welfare. This government comes from God, as it is His will that societies exist.













Matthew --

15

Then the Pharisees* went off and plotted how they might entrap him in speech.

16

They sent their disciples to him, with the Herodians,* saying, “Teacher, we know that you are a truthful man and that you teach the way of God in accordance with the truth. And you are not concerned with anyone’s opinion, for you do not regard a person’s status.









The Pharisees are a religious group that is important in the New Testament, and are one of the most important groups in Jewish life and are known for their strict adherence to the Law of Moses. They are also known for their political influence and their ability to get people to say and do things they might not ordinarily do. This question is designed to trap Jesus in either of these two positions, taking a position that is different from the opinion of the majority of people, and it is likely that they are hoping he will take a position that will cause him trouble with the Roman authorities.





[22:19] Jesus then goes on to make a point that is likely especially relevant to his listeners. He states that it is more important to do what is right than to have material possessions.









Shine like lights in the world

as you hold on to the word of life.

~ Phil 2:15d, 16a











