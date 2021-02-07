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The Healing Journey of Illness, Episode 6
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21 views • February 07, 2021
Resistance/Allergy and Respiration
By Katharina Bless, translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
The next steps of the conflict hat always resulted out of resistance and what topic trigger what kind of symptoms
Resistance means not to let “in” something and therefore place it in the shadow.
What your resist, persists… what you look at, disappears!
The opposite of resistance is love, which is openness and non judgmental willingness to experience something. We now talk about experience.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
By Katharina Bless, translated into Thai by Kay Wararuk
The next steps of the conflict hat always resulted out of resistance and what topic trigger what kind of symptoms
Resistance means not to let “in” something and therefore place it in the shadow.
What your resist, persists… what you look at, disappears!
The opposite of resistance is love, which is openness and non judgmental willingness to experience something. We now talk about experience.
Please share this with Thai speaking people and point them in our direction so we can inform them. In this country it's very difficult to get information.... Katharina and Kay also have Telegram Channels, a MeWe page and inform daily what's happening.
Silver Dove Network Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
www.teslaplatesasia.com
https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com
www.somaretreatcenter.com
MeWe Silver Dove Network (English)
www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Kay Facebook and FB Videos in Thai (some English/Thai)
Telegram: @kaywararuk
https://www.facebook.com/wararuks
https://www.kaymiracles.com/
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