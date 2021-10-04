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IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR ALL CANADIANS
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70 views • October 04, 2021
This is a repost from https://youtu.be/b8xY5qJ991I
in order to conserve the video if YouTube takes it down. Is martial law coming to Canada in a matter of weeks? Province of Saskatchewan issues Health Order that allows martial law, confiscation and incarceration. BC and Ontario are alleged to issued the same and all this is done on the same day.... September 13, 2021. Similar acts were allegedly introduced into Wyoming and other states ON THE SAME DAY.
in order to conserve the video if YouTube takes it down. Is martial law coming to Canada in a matter of weeks? Province of Saskatchewan issues Health Order that allows martial law, confiscation and incarceration. BC and Ontario are alleged to issued the same and all this is done on the same day.... September 13, 2021. Similar acts were allegedly introduced into Wyoming and other states ON THE SAME DAY.
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