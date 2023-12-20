Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 20, 2023

Episode 2176 - Why is society turning towards the occult? Will there be a driving ban in New York? President Trump taken off ballot in Colorado. How is Trumps removal related to Lincoln’s civil war? Hospital attacked in Gaza. Is reverse discrimination upon us? Take care of your childrens privacy and safety. Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
