The Best Fish To Raise if You Want To Try Aquaponics

This is the best fish to raise if you want to start your very own aquaponic system:





Anthony Siccardi, an Assistant Professor in the Biology department at Georgia Southern University, is an expert in aquaponics systems.

Â

And the BEST fish he recommends that people interested in starting their own aquaponic system is tilapia, as they are relatively easy to rear and feed. 🐟



Tilapia fish should make your small-scale aquaponics journey much easier! đŸ’¯