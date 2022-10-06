The Best Fish To Raise if You Want To Try Aquaponics

This is the best fish to raise if you want to start your very own aquaponic system:





Anthony Siccardi, an Assistant Professor in the Biology department at Georgia Southern University, is an expert in aquaponics systems.



And the BEST fish he recommends that people interested in starting their own aquaponic system is tilapia, as they are relatively easy to rear and feed. 🐟



Tilapia fish should make your small-scale aquaponics journey much easier! 💯

