The Dems' Fears Can Be Dangerous

The only fear we should have is what fake fear they choose next.

They never learn from mistakes.

For them, Halloween never ends; they just pick new masks and get-ups.

They can’t run on ideas.

Instead of matching DJT’s good moves, they counter with hysteria.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (31 October 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384377435112