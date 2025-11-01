The Dems' Fears Can Be Dangerous

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only fear we should have is what fake fear they choose next.
They never learn from mistakes.
For them, Halloween never ends; they just pick new masks and get-ups.
They can’t run on ideas.
Instead of matching DJT’s good moves, they counter with hysteria.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (31 October 2025)