Dr Bryan Ardis Talks About Remdesivir At The ReAwaken America Tour - San Diego 3-12-2022

Doctor Bryan Ardis speaks about the harmful and deadly effects of the drug known as Remdesivir but is also known as Veklury. The government is only allowing Remdesivir as the treatment for covid in hospitals and now also outside of hospitals and it is the deadliest of drugs that could be picked and was chosen as shown in the video. Remdesivir has now also be authorized to be given to newborn babies which is very bad news. Remdesivir is the chosen drug treatment and is being pushed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Another way to pronounce Remdesivir is - "Run Death Is Near."



Do not allow Remdesivir to be given to you or anyone else that you care about if you care about surviving. In these times it is best to completely avoid the hospitals as much as possible since they are being incentivized to promote a patient into covid symptoms and to progress the patient onto Remdesivir and ventilator use and to eventual death with covid the reason for death as it will bring the hospitals and doctors a lot of bonus money for the various stages of covid diagnosis and treatments and a death certificate.