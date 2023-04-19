Maria Zeee: David Icke - Seeing Through the Psyops & Exiting the Matrix

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Maria Zeee
Apr 18, 2023
David Icke joins Maria Zeee for a discussion around seeing through the endless psyops, including those within the freedom and alternative media space, leading to what we all ultimately need to do - exit the matrix.
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