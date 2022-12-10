FOOD BANKS NO LONGER ABLE TO PROVIDE PROPER NUTRITION

Ladies and gentlemen, this is just the natural.progression of food insecurity. These food banks are holding back a very DARK and unattended secret. That a LOT more people can't afford food than it looks like and when these food banks dry up, it'll be on the very next day. Be watching this space. And like I said, it's just the natural.progression that people will rob, steal, whatever they have to over food. Any of us would but the unprepared, obviously will take the stage at that point. Having no choice... and that's a dangerous moment folks. And the food banks are showing signs of stress and available less and less w more and more junk food and little to no protein. This is the look before.failure... so be aware. Be looking for it. Don't be one of em. What are you seeing in your area? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]