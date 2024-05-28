British Army veteran breaks down the insanity of involving Britain in a war with Russia and its bearing on the sudden triggering of a general election. "We do have boots on the ground in Ukraine operating missile systems and the reason Rishi Sunak called an election is because he knows the Russians are going to find out and they're going to retaliate." Related video: ANDREW BRIDGEN MP JUST DROPPED THIS BOMBSHELL https://www.bitchute.com/video/gwExoG5hB9oR

