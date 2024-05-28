Create New Account
British Army veteran breaks down the insanity of involving Britain in a war with Russia
Published 21 hours ago

British Army veteran breaks down the insanity of involving Britain in a war with Russia and its bearing on the sudden triggering of a general election. "We do have boots on the ground in Ukraine operating missile systems and the reason Rishi Sunak called an election is because he knows the Russians are going to find out and they're going to retaliate." Related video: ANDREW BRIDGEN MP JUST DROPPED THIS BOMBSHELL https://www.bitchute.com/video/gwExoG5hB9oR

"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

World War 3 - News and Reports

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/world-war-3-news-and-reports/3202/601

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net

Mirrored - NancyDrewberry

russiaukukrainenato

