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America, The Almighty
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20 views • September 01, 2021
🍿Patents for simulators & NWO machines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWyoJk63QveB/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🇺🇸 Put on the armor of GOD 😇
369 🐚We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
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☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
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Bitchute:
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YouTube:
Blondie Broadcasts:
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Brighteon:
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https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
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🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
Reason website podcast:
https://blondie-broadcast.podsite.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lWyoJk63QveB/
🎙Independent journalist of enlightenment
🇺🇸 Put on the armor of GOD 😇
369 🐚We are entering ascension into the Golden Age of Love & Light
👑 Join me on this quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
💚 Tips or pledge:
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
☀Blondie Broadcast OTHER PLATFORMS☀
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Blondie%20Broadcast
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJCY6WzaSlIH/
YouTube:
Blondie Broadcasts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD1_Bv7MAZDqC5i6m6bgDAg
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vcv4r1-the-enormity-of-what-is-coming.html?mref=f3mrn&;mc=an69z
📱 Telegram:
https://t.me/BlondieBroadcast2
🎧 Podcasts: Blondie Broadcast
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1728972
linked to most podcast apps
Reason website podcast:
https://blondie-broadcast.podsite.io/
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