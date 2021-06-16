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2. Keto Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata
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63 views • June 16, 2021
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2. Keto Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata
Preparation time: 5 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
.
🥦Ingredients:
3 Eggs
1 Tbsp Butter
1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese, grated
1/4 cup Broccoli florets
Pinch of Salt and Paprika .
.
🥦Procedure:
1) Brush a heat-proof dish with butter.
2) Beat in eggs, salt, and paprika.
3) Mix in cheddar and top with broccoli florets.
4) Set in the microwave for about 3 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 377 kcal
Protein - 24g (27%)
Fat - 30g (71%)
Carbohydrates - 2g(2%)
2. Keto Broccoli and Cheddar Frittata
Preparation time: 5 minutes
🍽 Servings: 1
.
🥦Ingredients:
3 Eggs
1 Tbsp Butter
1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese, grated
1/4 cup Broccoli florets
Pinch of Salt and Paprika .
.
🥦Procedure:
1) Brush a heat-proof dish with butter.
2) Beat in eggs, salt, and paprika.
3) Mix in cheddar and top with broccoli florets.
4) Set in the microwave for about 3 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
➡️ Nutritional Information:
Energy - 377 kcal
Protein - 24g (27%)
Fat - 30g (71%)
Carbohydrates - 2g(2%)
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