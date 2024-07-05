Interview with Bradlee Dean of Sons of Liberty Radio

To learn more, visit: https://sonsoflibertyradio.com/





- Reaching high school students with Christian teachings through music and presentations. (0:01)

- The influence of music and media on society, particularly in schools. (3:26)

- Fighting for the next generation through personal testimony and media platforms. (10:17)

- Faith, life purpose, and travels with a Christian perspective. (13:13)

- God's judgment on America, with a focus on the role of Christians in society. (18:41)

- The state of the Church in America, including its silence on social issues and compliance with government mandates. (21:07)

- Submission to government vs. biblical teachings. (26:25)

- How to defeat evil and find freedom through faith and human abundance. (28:46)

- The decline of faith and the role of media in shaping narratives. (34:39)

- Faith, persecution, and standing firm in beliefs. (38:17)

- The shift in church message from repentance to positivity, with references to Bible verses. (42:03)

- Spiritual awakening and preserving American liberties. (46:04)

- Prioritizing spiritual values over material wealth. (51:36)

- Hearing from God and living a closer relationship with Christ. (56:56)

- Spirituality, health, and media with guest Bradley. (1:01:36)

- Health products and free speech platform. (1:05:53)





