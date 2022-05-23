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MARK STEYN AND THE MONKEYPOX CRAZINESS COMING NEAR YOU
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93 views • May 23, 2022
MARK STEYN AND THE MONKEYPOX
CRAZINESS COMING NEAR YOU
1. bitchute.com/video/woPRxaYlAlSX
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/vsfyte0
3. ugetube.com/watch/d6efPPoQ21Kbzpe
Already, stolen taxpayers money is being misused, more like embezzlement, by corrupt politicians, to buy millions of Monkeypox vaccines, to enrich even more the pharmaceutical global criminal cabal. Wouldn't be surprised, if in reality, they were unsold Covid useless boosters; After all, who is gonna know the difference. PS: Monkeypox-like symptoms, could simply be the effects of either, microwave radiation, 5G technology perhaps, or those toxic experimental Covid fake vaccines; which so many already got injured with, or died from.
PANDEMIC PROFITEER BILL GATES LOVES MONKEYPOX:
1. bitchute.com/video/YihNdH0I0M0q
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/u1GcIRF
3. ugetube.com/watch/iHrNYMh6LGhK38z
MONKEYPOX ALERT START PANICKING:
1. bitchute.com/video/v7zzF7AjmuLY
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/RWV6i2U
3. ugetube.com/watch/PIPtcU1TGW22z6l
#MarkSteyn #Monkeypox #MonkeypoxVaccine #PandemicProfiteering #Monkey #Plandemic #Vaccines #Pandemic
CRAZINESS COMING NEAR YOU
1. bitchute.com/video/woPRxaYlAlSX
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/vsfyte0
3. ugetube.com/watch/d6efPPoQ21Kbzpe
Already, stolen taxpayers money is being misused, more like embezzlement, by corrupt politicians, to buy millions of Monkeypox vaccines, to enrich even more the pharmaceutical global criminal cabal. Wouldn't be surprised, if in reality, they were unsold Covid useless boosters; After all, who is gonna know the difference. PS: Monkeypox-like symptoms, could simply be the effects of either, microwave radiation, 5G technology perhaps, or those toxic experimental Covid fake vaccines; which so many already got injured with, or died from.
PANDEMIC PROFITEER BILL GATES LOVES MONKEYPOX:
1. bitchute.com/video/YihNdH0I0M0q
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/u1GcIRF
3. ugetube.com/watch/iHrNYMh6LGhK38z
MONKEYPOX ALERT START PANICKING:
1. bitchute.com/video/v7zzF7AjmuLY
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/RWV6i2U
3. ugetube.com/watch/PIPtcU1TGW22z6l
#MarkSteyn #Monkeypox #MonkeypoxVaccine #PandemicProfiteering #Monkey #Plandemic #Vaccines #Pandemic
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