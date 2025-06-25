TV star 100% destroyed by VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS, BLOOD CLOTS

June 9, 2025 - Dolores Catania Reveals She Gained 20 Pounds as Mounjaro 'Stopped Working' Dolores Catania has revealed the cause of her significant weight gain and blamed the COVID vaccine for her medical issues leading up to it.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star said that her weight loss medication Mounjaro "stopped working" and she gained 20 pounds during her appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live."

She also shared that she had to undergo a cardiac ablation that she suspects was caused by getting the COVID vaccine, and that the multiple medications she's taking for it led her to gain weight.

Catania, 54, explained:

"I had something new that a lot of people are getting now at a young age, they said this was like for older people. So they can say it's from something — I'm not gonna say what — but there's no proof of that."

When Lewis followed up with, "The COVID shot?", Catania replied, "Well, yeah."

"That's not what the doctor said because they won't commit to that but they're like, 'Yeah, so there's no reason for you to have this' — my heart was like, beating a lot — so I had to go in for a cardiac ablation. So I'm gonna say maybe that's why."

Catania now has to take 10 pills a day, including blood thinners to prevent clots.

"It's like a formality now, I have to take it for the next 90 days and then I should be done. So I'm hoping maybe that's why I gained weight."

The reality star admitted she's "really having a bad time" dealing with her weight gain and has sought therapy.

Catania has been open about taking Ozempic and Mounjaro, medications used to treat type 2 diabetes.

"I feel good on it," she said about staying on Ozempic. "I've done the research, spoke to so many doctors and I haven't had one doctor personally say to me, 'It's bad for you.'"

She was one of the first celebrities to admit to using Ozempic for weight loss, citing menopause, thyroid issues, and inflammation as contributing factors.

"I work out, and I don't eat crazy, and I was gaining weight, and it's a lot of different layers."

