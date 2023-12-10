Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(10 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled three attacks of the AFU 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade’s assault groups near Sinkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy lost up to 30 troops, two motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces in close cooperation with artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade’s assault groups near Serebryansky forestry. The AFU 31st National Guard Brigade manpower suffered losses close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People’s Republic). The enemy lost up to 50 militants and two motor vehicles.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and heavy flamethrower systems repelled eight enemy attacks of AFU 112th territorial defence, 24th mechanised, 79th, 93rd air assault brigades near Kleshcheyevka, Kirovo, Maryinka, and Pobeda (Donetsk People’s Republic).





In addition, the Group’s Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower close to Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Maryinka (Donetsk People’s Republic). The enemy losses were 300 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two D-20 howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled system, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.





▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 79th air assault, 58th mechanised infantry, 102nd, 128th national guard brigades close to Novomikhailovka, Novodonetskoye, Nikolskoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic) and Chervonnoye (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy losses were up to 80 servicemen and two motor vehicles. In the course of the counter-battery warfare, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack of the AFU 117th Mechanised Bragade’s assault groups north of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye region). The enemy lost up to 50 troops, as well as one motor vehicle.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of actions of the Russian Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation, the AFU suffered losses near Gavrilovka (Kherson region). The enemy lost up to 60 militants, two motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. Two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces launched strikes at concentration areas of Katran and Omakha tactical groups, as well as fuel depot, manpower, and hardware in 128 areas during the day.





Six HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 20 UAVs were intercepted by Russian air defence units close to Alyoshka, Novaya Kakhovka, Kaira (Kherson region), Olshana (Lugansk People’s Republic), Panteleymonovka, Pesky, and Trudovskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic).





📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,608 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,955 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,293 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,147 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.