X22 REPORT Ep. 3051a - The Transition Is Happening, Soon The [CB] Will Cease To Exist

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3051a - April 21, 2023
The Transition Is Happening, Soon The [CB] Will Cease To Exist
Germany is the model for the GND in Europe, the people are now pushing back, they are not buying what the [WEF] is selling. The [CB]/[DS] is pushing the GND in the US, this will fail as people observe how it destroys the country. The monetary system is being transitioned.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
