Ernst Wolff gets to the point: The structure of digital-financial global domination (Interview with Ernst Wolff)

Ernst Wolff explains in a generally understandable way the background and mechanisms of the digital financial complex, how the roles are distributed and who passes the ball to whom in order to further expand an unprecedented global-centralist domination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.