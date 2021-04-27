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"Is THEIR shot putting YOU at Risk?" - Drs Tenpenny, Palevsky, Northrup, Madej, Merritt
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2891 views • April 27, 2021
SPECIAL EVENT - “Is THEIR shot putting YOU at Risk?”
April 23, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky as we share our webinar with special guests:
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt, and our moderator Maureen McDonald of MAMM.org for an urgent discussion on the question that is on everyone's mind...
IS THEIR "SHOT" PUTTING YOU AT RISK?
TOPICS:
Shedding vs Transmission and why there is a difference
Unknown Transmissions
Blood clots and Bleeding
Potential infertility and more
An 80-minute lively conversation on what we currently know.
PLEASE SHARE.
April 23, 2021
Critically Thinking with Dr. Tenpenny and Dr. Larry Palevsky as we share our webinar with special guests:
Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Lee Merritt, and our moderator Maureen McDonald of MAMM.org for an urgent discussion on the question that is on everyone's mind...
IS THEIR "SHOT" PUTTING YOU AT RISK?
TOPICS:
Shedding vs Transmission and why there is a difference
Unknown Transmissions
Blood clots and Bleeding
Potential infertility and more
An 80-minute lively conversation on what we currently know.
PLEASE SHARE.
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