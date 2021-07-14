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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1711 - John Holaday - Updated report after John dies
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0 view • July 14, 2021
John was on his way to a business meeting, when Shacklette, who was involved in a fight in a nearby alley, shot at the people in he was in a fight with. One of those bullets struck John, who was rushed to the hospital in grave condition. He died 3 days later.
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