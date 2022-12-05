Nine Things Jesus Never Said

Luke 9:23 And he said to them all, If any man will
come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow
me. This verse tells us how we should live. We deny our authority over our own lives ,
take up our cross to bear knowing life is tough in this fallen, sinful world
and follow Jesus exclusively by forsaking all others. That leads us to this….Jesus said a lot of
things. We say a lot of things that we
try to tie to Jesus. We say a lot of things that we think are helpful to people
in times of crisis. We say a lot of
things that we think are going to be helpful and wise but are actually very
anti-Biblical. Here are nine things that
Jesus never said, and never would say…… that we say all of the time.
