Nine Things Jesus Never Said

Luke 9:23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me. This verse tells us how we should live. We deny our authority over our own lives , take up our cross to bear knowing life is tough in this fallen, sinful world and follow Jesus exclusively by forsaking all others. That leads us to this….Jesus said a lot of things. We say a lot of things that we try to tie to Jesus. We say a lot of things that we think are helpful to people in times of crisis. We say a lot of things that we think are going to be helpful and wise but are actually very anti-Biblical. Here are nine things that Jesus never said, and never would say…… that we say all of the time.

